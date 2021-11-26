Karen Sue Billick

Karen Sue Billick, 69, of Bowling Green, passed away at 3 a.m. Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living and Memory Care of Bowling Green.

She was born on May 20, 1952, in Van Wert, the daughter of Richard L. Ludwig and Barbara Jean (Hertel) Ludwig, who both preceded her in death. Karen married Paul J. Billick who preceded her in death on September 7, 2021.

Family survivors include her two children, Ryan (Sarah) Dillon of Van Wert and Chad Dillon of Avilla, Indiana; five grandchildren, Zachary Dillon, Harmony Dillon, Brandon Dillon, Charles Dillon and Chloe Dillon; one brother, Steven W. (Kimberly) Ludwig of Aurora, Ohio; two sisters, Dianne Ludwig of Williston, Vermont and Brenda Ludwig of Hugo, Minnesota.

Karen was a 1970 graduate of Van Wert High School and retired from State Farm Insurance as an insurance agent.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 2, at Calvary Evangelical Church with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

