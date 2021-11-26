Ned A. Springer

Ned A. Springer, 75, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 1:46 a.m. at Van Wert Health.

Ned was born on December 6, 1945 in Willshire Township to Kenneth A. and Reba E. (Myers) Springer, who both preceded him in death. On March 4, 1967, he married Linda K. (Schaadt) Springer, the daughter of Herbert and Laura (Kreischer) Schaadt.

Ned was a faithful husband and father, he loved his grandchildren and worried about them all the time. After a kidney transplant he retired from farming and truck driving. He stayed involved in farming as a landlord and loved to take long drives to check out the crops and if he had the chance he was going to tell you about the markets and how they were doing or how they were going to go.

He loved and missed his wife of 53 years dearly, he always wanted to know everything about his grandchildren, and missed his dog “Abby” after she passed. He enjoyed listening to Dr. David Jeremiah on a daily basis, listening to old church hymns, creating lists of things for his daughters to do for him, and enjoyed planting and caring for flowers and a small garden.

Ned is survived by five daughters and a niece that he considers a daughter: Dianna (Rick) Ashbaugh of Middle Point, Susan (Tim) Ries of Dyersburg, Tennessee, Denise (Mike) Swick of Delphos, Sally (Kevin) Wannemacher of Payne, Ruth (Justin) Sinning of Crystal Beach, Florida and Stephanie (Ken) Keysor of Van Wert 15 grandchildren, Macey and Macala Ashbaugh, Jacob, Reba, and Martin Ries, Custis and Victoria Swick, Kristin and Konnor Wannemacher, Emma, Addison, and Ashlin Sinning, and Dalton and Brenna Keysor. He is also survived by a brother-in-law James Anspaugh and three sister-in-laws: Donna Schaadt, Ellen Schaadt, and Janice (Dean) Berry.

He was preceded in death by is loving wife Linda; his sister Elaine; his special support animal Abby; a grandson Steven Ries; four brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, Herbert Schaadt Jr., Doyt and Phyllis Schaadt, Paul Schaadt, and Robert “Bob” Schaadt.

Calling hours for Ned will be on Tuesday, November 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, Harrison Township.

Preferred memorials: the National Kidney Foundation, Wren Fire & EMS Department or charity of the donor’s choice.

