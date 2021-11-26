OSHP: Lights for Lives campaign a success

VW independent news/submitted information

The 10th annual multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional “Lights for Lives” campaign is being called a successful operation.

In the spirit of collaboration, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay District partnered with law enforcement agencies across northwest Ohio to participate in the effort. Agencies from Van Wert, Allen, Paulding, Putnam, Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Defiance, Henry, Wood, Hancock, and Hardin counties participated.

The campaign began November 23 at 6 a.m. and ran through November 25 at 6 a.m., kicking off the holiday driving season. During the 48-hour operation, officers stopped nearly 875 vehicles and issued 363 citations. There were 66 safety belt citations issued, and 18 impaired drivers were removed from northwest Ohio roadways.

In addition, there were more than 20 criminal arrests, including two felony and misdemeanor arrests, with 18 involving drugs.