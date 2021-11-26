Van Wert Civic Theatre to present holiday musical comedy

Nancy Shuffle, Jerry Zimmerman, Stacy Rife, Kara Place and Tabitha Kline rehearse for the Van Wert Civic Theatre next production, The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical. Photo submitted

VW independent and submitted information

Just in time for the holiday season, the Van Wert Civic Theatre will present the musical comedy The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical at 8 p.m. December 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5 and 12.

With book by Betsy Kelso and music and lyrics by David Nehls, this show is a companion to the original The Great American Trailer Park Musical that Van Wert Civic Theatre produced in 2018.

It’s holiday time, and Betty (Kara Place), Lin (Tabitha Kline), and Pickles (Stacie Rife) still reside in Armadillo Acres, North Florida’s premier mobile-living community, where tacky decorations and poorly wired Christmas trees holding mudflap angels abound. This year’s season will be merrier if they can win the Mobile Homes and Gardens contest for their holiday bling, but the Christmas curse looms over them. Darlene (Nancy Shuffle), the designated Scrooge of the drunken tale, hopes every ornament winds up in the dumpster.

Darlene encounters a shocking turn of events when she discovers her good-hearted redneck neighbor Rufus (Jerry Zimmerman) has been stealing her cable. The cat-fightin’ and Keg Nog drinkin’ heats up when Jackie (Travis Nihiser) shows up to find his woman eyeing another man.

Directed and choreographed by Zimmerman with music direction by Dee Fisher, The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical is guaranteed to get you laughing while being thankful for the wackiest relatives in your life. Please note the musical is rated ‘R’ for language and adult situations.

Tickets are on sale now for $16 each. To reserve a seat, call 419.238.9689 or visit vwct.org.

The Van Wert Civic Theatre is located at 118 South Race Street.