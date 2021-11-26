William H. Peters V

William H. Peters V, age 68, of Plaistow, New Hampshire, and a former longtime resident of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston.

He was born in Van Wert to William H. Peters IV and Cora Mae (Walter) Peters, who both preceded him in death. He attended Franklin Elementary School, and Van Wert Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in 1971. He later received his degree in electrical engineering from ITT Technical Institute in Fort Wayne, graduating first in his class.

Bill was employed for several years as a senior computer engineer at Digital Equipment Corporation, and later as a consultant for several companies.

An accomplished musician, proficient in keyboard instruments and guitar, he was a member of a local band in his younger years. He also enjoyed painting in different media, science fiction books and movies and he was a big fan of the Lord of the Rings series of novels. He most enjoyed being at home with his family.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife of forty-one years, Kyong Ae (Park) Peters; two daughters and their husbands, Stacie L. Peters and Michael Loehr of Riverview, Florida, and Lindsay A. Peters and William Toscano, of Los Angeles, California; a brother, David Peters of North Royalton; two sisters, Kay (Bob) Barnes of Van Wert, and Jill Kight of Connelly Springs, North Carolina and two aunts, one cousin and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill’s life celebration to be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, New Hampshire. Funeral services will be at 12:15 p.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in Maplewood Cemetery, Plaistow.

Online condolences or precious memories may be shared at www.brooksidechapelfh.com.