Rosita Arlene (Bauer) Nothstine

Rosita Arlene (Bauer) Nothstine age 78, of Derby, Kansas, passed to eternal rest on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

She was born December 23, 1942 in Van Wert to Robert and Mildred (Fiock) Bauer, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry A. Nothstine.

Rosita is survived by her son, Darren (Kirsten) Nothstine of Campbell, California; daughter, Shannon (Billy) Moss of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Niklas Nothstine, Liam Moss, and Lazarus Moss, and a sister, Shirley (Ronald) Schumm of Van Wert.

Friends and family may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, November 28, at Smith Familyi Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kansas. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, November 29, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631.