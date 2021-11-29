Allen County crash kills two, injures one

Van Wert independent news

AMANDA TOWNSHIP — Two people were killed in an early Sunday morning head-on crash near Spencerville.

According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Route 117 near Mills Road.

Madyson Snyder, 17, of Spencerville, was eastbound when her 1991 Chevrolet Corsica went left of center, causing a collision with a westbound 2021 Honda CRV driven by Bridget Hendricks, 25, of Decatur, Indiana.

Snyder and Hendricks were pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. A passenger in Snyder’s car, Nathaniel Meade, 18, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita’s, Lima by Spencerville EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.