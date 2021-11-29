Karen L. Smith

Karen L. Smith, 85, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Van Wert Health.

Karen L. Smith

She was born on October 8, 1936, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Gilbert and Anna (Drexler) Brockert, who both preceded her in death. She married her true love, Richard J. “Dick” Smith, June 19, 1954, and he passed away on February 2, 2018.

Karen retired from the Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District in 1988, after 14 years of service. Karen was strong in her faith and attended church regularly. She and Dick also volunteered for the American Red Cross. She enjoyed any type of crafting, gardening, floral design, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are five children and her grandchildren, Vicky (Tedd) Dunno of Arizona and her daughter, Tawney Jo; Dianne (Jeff) Unterbrink of Etna Green, Indiana and their children, Lorna and Austin; Mark (Sheila) Smith of Warsaw, Indiana and their children, Jeremy, Cortney and Lydon; Richard B. (Cathy) Smith of Monroeville, Indiana and their children, Shubitha and Natasha; and Jon Eric (Trisha) Smith of Van Wert and their children, Kolton and Keenan; 9 great grandchildren, and two sisters, Jane Seibert of Lima and Barbara “Anita” Kintz of New Haven, Indiana.

In addition to her parents and husband, Karen was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Brockert, and a sister, Dolores “Ann” Weichart.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Calvary Evangelical Church, Van Wert, with Rev. Clark Williman, officiating. Private burial will be held in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.