Martz, King Elks winners

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently selected Gwyneth Martz, a senior at Vantage Career Center, and Zadria King, a senior at Lincolnview High School, as November Students of the Month. Each received a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – Volunteerism, Character, Leadership, Service, Citizenship and Scholastic. Photos submitted