OHSAA football state championships set

Van Wert independent sports

CANTON — The 50th Annual Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships kick off Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and three Midwest Athletic Conference teams – Versailles, Coldwater and Marion Local – will compete for titles in three different divisions, all on Saturday.

Division II State Championship – Thursday, December 2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3) vs. No. 8 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3)

Division IV State Championship – Friday, December 3, 10:30 a.m.

No. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline (11-3)

Division III State Championship – Friday, December 3, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Hamilton Badin (14-0) vs. No. 1 Chardon (15-0)

Division I State Championship – Friday, December 3, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Springfield (13-1) vs. No. 3 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1)

Division VII State Championship – Saturday, December 4, 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Newark Catholic (14-1) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0)

Division VI State Championship – Saturday, December 4, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Coldwater (13-2) vs. No. 8 Carey (14-1)

Division V State Championship – Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Versailles (14-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0)