Pearl Harbor Match set for this Saturday

VW independent news/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will host its annual Pearl Harbor Commemorative Match to remember the nation’s heroes both past and present.

This CMP sanctioned match will be held on Saturday, December 4, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road in Middle Point. A safety briefing will be held at 9 a.m. and the match will start 30 minutes later.

For those who have wanted to shoot an M-1 Garand rifle, this is the match to attend. Once people shoot in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 from the CMP.

For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. However, any military rifle may be used. The cost to participate is $5, which is the target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for forty rounds.

For area residents who have never participated in a match, there will be a clinic starting at 9 a.m. The clinic will include how an M-1 operates as well as match protocols. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants who might wish to try it out.

For more information, check out the Outdoorsman Association’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.