CHP hosting annual Bake Sale and Bazaar

VW independent staff and submitted information

CHP Home Care and Hospice will hold its annual Christmas Bake Sale and Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4,in the Education Wing of the corporate offices at 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

Volunteers and staff have been busy baking and the Sewing for Hospice group will have their creations on sale. This year CHP has added wristlets featuring Ohio State, Lincolnview, Crestview, and Van Wert. There will also be an array of items for that hard to buy for person or gifts for the teacher or neighbor.

Admission is free and free hot chocolate and coffee will also be available. All money raised will go to the Hospice Patient Care Fund in Van Wert. As a nonprofit, CHP Home Care and Hospice works with patients and families regardless of their financial situation.

Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance covers hospice care but often does not cover all medications, equipment or other services a patient may need. The CHP Patient Care Fund helps fulfill these needs and each year, the patient care fund pays for hundreds of thousands of dollars in uncovered patient care expenses throughout the service area.