Dirr, Bowsher named Trooper, Dispatcher of the Year

Michael Dirr (left) and Patrick Bowsher (right) have been named Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Highway Patrol Post. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Michael P. Dirr has been selected the 2021 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post.

The selection of Trooper Dirr, 41, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2021. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert Post chose Trooper Dirr based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Dirr joined the Highway Patrol in 2000 as a Cadet Dispatcher assigned to the Van Wert Dispatch Center. He became a member of the 138th Academy Class in October 2001. He earned his commission in April 2002 and was assigned to the Van Wert Post. In 2010, he transferred to the Defiance Patrol Post, where he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year in 2012. In 2015 he returned to his current assignment at the Van Wert Post.

Originally from Continental, Trooper Dirr is a graduate of Continental High School and attended the University of Findlay. Dirr serves as a field training officer and has also been awarded the Patrol’s physical fitness, safe driving, and criminal patrol awards.

Trooper Dirr and his family reside in Van Wert County.

Radio Dispatcher Patrick P. Bowsher has been selected the 2021 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Dispatch Center. Bowsher joined the Highway Patrol in 1997 and has served at the Defiance and Van Wert Dispatch Centers. He is a graduate of Edgerton High School.

Bowsher, 55, was honored in recognition of his outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Bowsher based on his technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Bowsher and his family reside in Williams County.

Both Dirr and Bowsher are in contention for district and state honors as Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year. Those honors will be announced at a later date.