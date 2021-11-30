Gas prices down, but higher than 2020

VW independent staff and submitted information

Ohio gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.18 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Gas prices in Ohio are 0.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are currently $1.24 a gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.76 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of 93 cents per gallon. As of Tuesday morning, gas prices in Van Wert ranged from $3.04 and $3.10 and up to $3.25 around the county.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

November 29, 2020: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

November 29, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

November 29, 2018: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

November 29, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

November 29, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

“Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices.”

“There remains a very high level of uncertainty ahead of us as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on Omicron but so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower. Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed.”