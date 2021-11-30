OSHP: 13 people killed in holiday crashes

VW independent news

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 10 fatal crashes resulted in 13 deaths statewide during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, Wedneday, November 24, through Sunday, November 28.

Two of those fatalities occurred in Allen County and another occurred in Auglaize County. Of those killed statewide, four were not wearing a seat belt, three involved suspected impaired driving and one was a pedestrian.

In addition, troopers issued 669 citations to drivers who failed to wear a seat belt and made 300 arrests for driving while impaired.

In 2020, 11 people were killed in 11 fatal crashes.