Festival of Trees winners announced

VW independent and submitted information

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society has announced winners of its recent Festival of Trees and the dates and theme for next year’s event.

A Christmas tree decorated by Kathy Sanderson and Martha Baughman won a prize at the John Paulding Historical Society’s Festival of Trees. The tree honored the county’s historical railroads and railroad depots. Photo provided

The 26th Festival of Trees ran November 5-13 with about 1,000 people attending.

Kathy Sanderson and Martha Baughman’s tree won the prize for most closely following the theme, “All Aboard the JPH Christmas Train.” They did their homework on all the railroad depots that once were located in our county. Their tree was decorated with ornaments created from depot photos and railroad logos.

The trees that won for most “votes” by placing money in the jars were Latty Friends in the adult category, and Paulding FFA in the youth category.

The winner of the annual OSU Raffle was Phyllis March.

This year’s event was a huge success due to the tree decorators, Festival of Wreaths participants, silent auction donors, bidders, preview night tea sponsors, meal sponsors, visitors, and the many volunteers who decorated the museum’s three buildings. It was the historical society’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The Festival of Trees committee has chosen dates and a theme for 2022. Next year’s event will be every day from November 4-12 with the theme “Let Heaven and Nature Sing.”

Watch the museum’s Facebook page facebook.com/jphsmuseum for updates and announcements.