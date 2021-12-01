Girls hoops: Lancers, Knights win, VW falls

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview and Crestview are each 3-0 after victories on Tuesday night, while Van Wert fell to 1-1 with a road loss in Mercer County.

Lincolnview 62 Paulding 55

Lincolnview’s Carsyn Looser goes up over a pair of Paulding defenders to score 2 of her 12 points. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Behind 25 points and nine rebounds by Kendall Bollenbacher, Lincolnview improved to 3-0 with a 62-55 win over former NWC foe Paulding on Tuesday night.

Bollenbacher was 8-of-14 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from three point range and connected of 6-of-8 foul shots. Two other Lady Lancers reached double figures, as Carsyn Looser and Zadria King each finished with 12 points and each pulled down eight rebounds. Makayla Jackman added six points and a game-high seven assists.

Lincolnview led 15-9 after the first quarter, 31-24 at halftime and 49-41 after three quarters and the Lady Lancers won the turnover battle, forcing 22 while committing 13.

Janae Pease led Paulding with 18 points and Audrey Giesgie finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Lincolnview will begin NWC play against Ada at home on Thursday night, while Paulding (0-3) will play at Bryan the same night.

Crestview 55 Parkway 29

CONVOY — Crestview clamped down defensively in the second half and pulled away for a 55-29 win over Parkway on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights led 15-11 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime. A 12-2 scoring blitz put Crestview ahead 38-23 after three quarters, then the hosts enjoyed a 17-6 scoring advantage in the final period.

Parkway connected on just 10-of-50 shots and committed 16 turnovers. Crestview converted 25-of-53 shots and had six turnovers. The Lady Panthers held a 34-27 rebounding advantage with Allison Hughes pulling down 18 rebounds to go along with 12 points.

Cali Gregory led Crestview with 17 points, including 3-of-4 from three point range, while Myia Etzler added 16 points. Laci McCoy finished with eight points and a team high eight rebounds.

Foul shots were a rarity in the game. Crestview was 2-of-2 from the free throw line while Parkway was 6-of-8.

Crestview (3-0) will begin NWC play at Leipsic Thursday night while Parkway will open MAC play against St. Henry at the same time.

Marion Local 53 Van Wert 40

MARIA STEIN — Marion Local controlled the first and third quarters and the Flyers handed Van Wert a 53-40 loss on Tuesday night.

Marion Local outscored the Cougars 14-5 in the first quarter and 18-9 in the third stanza, and the Flyers went on to defeat Van Wert 53-40.

Lindsey Koenig scored seven of her team high 12 points in the first quarter, while Sammy Hoelscher scored all 10 of her points in the second half. Chloe Ronnebaum added eight points, including a pair of treys and Avae Unrast scored five of her seven points in the opening period.

Van Wert’s Sofi Houg led all scores with 19 points, including 12 in the second half. Kyra Welch added 10 points for the Cougars (1-1).

Van Wert will open the home and Western Buckeye League portion of the schedule against Bath on Thursday.