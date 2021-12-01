Janet Sue Kever

Janet Sue Kever, 70, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:03 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

Janet Kever

She was born on September 15, 1951, in Decatur, Indiana the daughter of Robert and Norma (Tumbleson) Lord, who both preceded her in death. She married Dennis Jay Kever November 5, 1977, and he preceded her in death July 2, 2017.

Survivors include her daughter, Brittney Ann Kever of Columbus; a sister, Becky Bayles of Celina; three nieces, Tina Decker, Lora Krieg and Valerie Hayes; a nephew, Shane Bayles; sister-in-law, Patricia (Roy) Hauter and their two sons, Dustin and Jason Hauter, and special friends, Mary Hasselschwart and Barb Nichols.

Janet was a member of Convoy United Methodist Church. She had taught as a substitute at Lincolnview Schools for 30 years. She also operated a bakery out of her home and had worked at Wal-Mart for seven years. Janet taught Bible School and worked at the YWCA in childcare.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Convoy I. O. O. F. Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.