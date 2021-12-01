Jay A. Clem

Jay A. Clem, age 62, entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 after a short illness at the hospital in Bartow, Florida. His brothers and sister-in-law were with him as he left this earth.

He was born July 4, 1959, to James N. and Jessie I. (Heck) Clem who both preceded him in death. Jay was a fun loving adventure seeker. Motorcycles and drag racing were some of his favorite things, but most important to him was laughing with friends and family. He attended Van Wert High School and held various jobs in the Van Wert area before moving to Florida.

He will be sorely missed by his brothers and sister, Zoe (Terry) Longstreth, Duke Clem, K.C. (Chris) Clem, and Richard Clem as well as several nieces and nephews, a few great nieces and nephew, and a couple great-great nieces and nephew. Jay was preceded in death by his sister, Alice H. Clem.

Family and friends are invited to Jay’s life celebration from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at 760 132nd St. Circle NE, Bradenton, Florida 34212.