Paul A. Wilson

Paul A. Wilson, 79, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children. Because Paul knew Christ as his Lord and Savior, his family is comforted that he is now in Heaven and that they will see him again.

He was born September 4, 1942 in Van Wert, to Floyd and Ruth (Bates) Wilson, who preceded him in death. He married Sandra (Hipsley) Wilson July 23, 1966 and she survives in Van Wert.

Paul was a 1960 graduate of Van Wert High School, and he served in the United States Army for three years. He worked a variety of jobs including helping with road work for Union Quarry, delivering boats for Duo Trucking in Decatur, Indiana, and applying acid coating at Aeroquip in Van Wert, Ohio. However, for most of his working life, he was a long-haul truck driver, working for companies Beatrice Foods in New Bremen, Case Carriage Company and Penske Logistics in Celina.

He enjoyed eating a good meal–especially a steak dinner, watching Ohio State football, and talking and laughing with the guys over morning coffee. However, Paul was happiest when serving and helping others and after retirement he volunteered for many behind-the-scenes activities at Calvary Evangelical Church, where he was a member, and at Niswonger Performing Arts Center. He also enjoyed helping as a poll worker on election days.

Paul became very active serving in local veterans organizations. He was a member of the Van Wert Veterans of Foreign Wars, the current First Vice of the Van Wert American Legion, and the current Treasurer for Van Wert Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed helping with parades and fundraisers, and he was also a member of the Color Guard. Paul also assisted veterans through the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office.

In addition to his wife Sandra, survivors include children Kassy (Jeff) Robenalt of Van Wert, and Robert Wilson of Scott; grandchildren Derek Poling of Bremerton, Washington, Rachael, Reanna, and Deberah (fiancé Keaton Davis) Wilson of Convoy, Nathan (Fiona) Robenalt of Dallas, Texas, and Ian Robenalt of Van Wert, and two great-grandchildren.

Paul’s three brothers, James Wilson, Floyd “Gene” Wilson, and Jay Chawcraft, and stepfather Razzie Springer also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, December 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert. Calling hours will be from 12-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Disabled American Veterans.

