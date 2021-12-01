Roaring 20s to be the theme in Convoy

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society will be presenting the “2021 Festival of Trees & Wreaths”, featuring the theme “Roaring 20s” in the Convoy Opera House at 111 South Main Street. The venue is handicap accessible.

The event will be held, from 2-7 p.m. Friday, December 3, 12-7 p.m. Saturday, December 4, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday December 5.

The Roaring 20s will be the theme in downtown Convoy this weekend. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

The Opera House will be decorated with 30 trees and wreaths by local businesses, churches, organizations and individuals throughout the Van Wert area. Trees will be adorned by Adam & Emily Brower, Bev Krueckeberg, Convoy Research Club, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Convoy United Methodist Church, Cowan Funeral Home, Crestview FFA, Crestview Service Crew, Dandalion School House, Dave & Donna Thomas, Neiswander, Lincoln Ridge Farms, M & M Farms, Micalah Boddy, Psi Iota Xi, Ray Hertz, Schlemmer Farms, Shear Magic, Straley Realty, Tricia Tussing Knight Pride, Van Wert County Historical Society, Village of Convoy, Village of Convoy Historical Society.

There will also be a Christmas Village Tree, featuring over 70 units.

The festival will feature the Kris Kringle Market, featuring a variety of items, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 4, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the former Hall Lumber building at 122 S. Main St.

The Village of Convoy Historical Society is inviting festival goers to a soup and sandwich lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, December 5, at Special Occasions, 113 West Tully St. Chili, potato soup and shredded and chicken and pulled pork sandwiches will be served. The suggested donation is $10, with proceeds going toward the restoration of the Annex Building to include restrooms and a gathering room.

In addition, watch for the event signs on Saturday a kids painting workshop, storytime at the library, creating Christmas décor, the arrival of Santa at noon, paint a Christmas ball , a nativity and train display at UMC, horse drawn wagon rides from 1-4 p.m. at the municipal building, and the O Holy Night Childrens Candlelight Parade at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Children 5-12 years old are welcome to participate in the parade. All children will be wearing costumes and carrying a battery operated candle parading from the Convoy UMC to downtown to the Convoy village square. Children should meet at the Convoy UMC at the corner of North Main and Sycamore streets at 4:15 p.m.

At the Convoy village square, Jay Watts will lead Christmas carols, Pastor Mike Saylor will read the Christmas Story, and Pastor Bill Thomas will close with prayer.