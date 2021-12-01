Van Wert PD investigating VWMS threat

VW independent news

An unspecified threat directed toward Van Wert Middle School is under investigation by the Van Wert Police Department.

A notice signed by Van Wert Middle School Principal Darla Dunlap and Assistant Principal Ben Collins was sent out to parents and guardians earlier today.

“Today, Wednesday December 1, 2021, Van Wert Middle School, in conjunction with the Van Wert Police Department investigated a threat report in relation to our school,” the notice said. “At no time today were staff and students in immediate danger. The student has been removed from the building while the investigation continues. Although we know there will be questions, we can not answer specific questions at this time because of an ongoing investigation.”