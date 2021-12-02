2022 VWCO dog licenses now available
VW independent staff and submitted information
2022 Van Wert County dog licenses are now on sale. All dogs three months or older are required to have a license.
Dog tags can be purchased by mail, online or at one of the following locations:
- Van Wert County Auditor’s Office Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse
- Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway
- Emme Lu’s, 7079 U.S. Route 127, Van Wert
- Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City
- Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy
- The Bear’s Den, 18191 A Lincoln Highway, Middle Point
- Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire
Dog tags may also be purchased online at www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/. A convenience fee will apply.
The Van Wert County Auditor’s Office encourages dog owners to purchase by mail or online when possible. If purchasing by mail, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope along with the proper fee. If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, please take an application if you received one by mail.
The license cost is $17.00 per tag.
A penalty of $17.00 per one-year tag must be paid in addition to license cost and fee for licenses purchased for dogs three months of age or older after January 31.
A three-year tag for $51 and lifetime dog tags for $170 are available only in the Auditor’s Office. Kennel licenses are $85 for five tags. Extra tags are $1 each. Penalty for kennel license is $85 if purchased after January 31.
Anyone with questions should contact the Real Estate Department at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office at 419.238.0843.
POSTED: 12/02/21 at 4:38 am.