Artists Exhibit & Sale offers holiday art

Our Annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale will be on view through December 22. The Artists’ Exhibit & Sale provides a fun offering of art and a great way to purchase original art at reasonable prices just in time for the holidays.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Warm Up the Ridge drive will end on December15. What began as a few armfuls of coats in the back of a pick up has grown over the last seven years to an entire semi-truck filled with space heaters, coats and blankets! Bring your gently used, clean coats, blankets or new electric space heaters to the Wassenberg Art Center to get on the truck bound for Pine Ridge Reservation for 2021! While here, visit Faces of Little Bighorn, portraits and paintings of the Lakota by Van Wert Native, David Humphreys Miller, the impetus for our annual drive. Why do we care about the Lakota who live so far away on Pine Ridge? You can find out more information here: https://fb.watch/8-O6yzAMxg/ and below are some grave statistics.

• 97 percent of residents below live below federal poverty line

• Unemployment 85 to 95 percent

• Death rate due to heart disease: twice the national average

• Infant mortality rate highest on this continent, 300 percent higher than national average

• Every year persons die from hypothermia

• Median income $4000

• 60 percent of homes are substandard without running water, electric or proper insulation

• Life expectancy 45 years old

• Over half the population deals with alcoholism

• Poorest county in over 2300 counties in the entire U.S.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.