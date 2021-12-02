Francis E. Black

Francis E. Black, 85, of Berne, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Indiana.

He was born on October 20, 1936, in Scott to William Black and Iva (Fox) Black, who both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Florence Perry on June 8, 1963, and she preceded him in death on November 3, 1989. He was then united in marriage to Norma Egly on April 19, 1991, and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2004.

Francis was an honorably discharged member of the United States Army.

He was a former member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Van Wert and a former member of First Missionary Church in Berne. Francis retired in 1999 after 34 years of service from Aeroquip now Eaton in Van Wert.

Francis loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Denise (Mike) Harrigan of New Haven, Indiana; brother, Lowell (Sherry) Black of Hillsdale, Michigan; sister, Emma Griffith of Angola, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Yvonne Black of Pittsford, Michigan and Wanda Black of Hillsdale; and four grandchildren, Emily (Joe) Davis, Austin Harrigan, Brenden Harrigan, and Caleb Harrigan.

Francis was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Lester, Herb, and Leonard Black, and a sister, Evelyn Underhill.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 468 Color Guard immediately following the service on the funeral home parking lot. Burial will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice.

