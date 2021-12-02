Joan M. Custer

Joan M. Custer, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born September 30, 1937, in Van Wert, to Harley and Myra (Goings) Welker, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Allen “Whitey” Custer September 18, 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1986.

In her younger years, Joan helped her parents operate the Colonial and Betty Ann Restaurants. She was also self-employed, operating her own cleaning business.

Joan was a member of American Legion Isaac Van Wert Post 178 and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1320. She was also a longtime member of St. Paul’s Reformed Church and regularly attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed quilting in the Piece Makers Quilting Group.

One never to know a stranger, Joan had an outgoing personality and loved to visit with people. She adored her family and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Charles Custer, Pam Waltmire, and Gordon (Malynda) Custer, all of Van Wert, and Vicki (Scott) Vonderembse of Delphos; grandchildren: Emily (Nathan) McGreevy of Toledo, Kayla (Jonathan) Knippen of Cloverdale, Adam (Liz) Custer of Van Wert, and Jordyn Custer of Van Wert; great-grandsons: Hunter Burton and Colin McGreevy.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Brandy Hartman Burton; son-in-law, Robert Waltmire, and longtime companion, Charles “Rock” Kesler.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City, with Rev. Will Haggis and Rev. Steve Drake officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the funeral, 12-2 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Reformed Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.