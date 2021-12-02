Lincolnview bowlers fall to Celina

Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — Celina swept Lincolnview in non-conference bowling action at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday.

Celina won the girls’ match 1454-1154, and the Bulldogs took the boys’ match 1684-1269.

Zoey Tracy led the Lady Lancers with a 164-144-310 series, followed by Katrina Behrens (103-158-261), Leigha Benderle (86-124-210), Jenna Corzine (93-116-209) and Melody Gorman (83-83-166).

Celina’s Amy Hartings led all bowlers with a 180-157-337.

James Reinhart led the Lancers with a 167-153-320 series, followed by Preston Bugh (148-106-254), Evan Bowersock (141-108-249), Alex Wyatt (143-106-249) and Jase Delgado (124-73-197).

Britt Hole of Celina bowled a match high 188-160-368.