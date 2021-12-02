Survey to help reimagine downtown VW

Van Wert independent staff

Anyone living in Van Wert or Van Wert County, past residents and those who visit the City of Van Wert on a regular basis are being encouraged to take part in a brief online survey to help shape the future of the downtown area.

A brief online survey will be used to help shape the future of downtown Van Wert, including spaces occupied many years ago by businesses like the Van Wert Bootery and Brady’s. VW independent file photo

The city is participating in the 2021 Cohort of the Reimagining Rural Regions (R3) Initiative through a competitive application process submitted by the Van Wert County Foundation.

With many of the buildings in downtown Van Wert under the ownership of the Van Wert County Foundation, the R3 Initiative in Van Wert is seeking to reimagine the specific amenities available to residents and visitors in the downtown core, including what types of businesses, services and other amenities are most wanted by residents as well as visitors.

The information will be used to help improve the quality of live and help attract and retain a highly skilled workforce.

The survey should be filled out anyone 18 or older who is a current resident of Van Wert or Van Wert County, former residents (past 10 years), or anyone who regularly visits Van Wert for employment or recreational activities.

Participants are not required to provide any identifying or personal information and demographic information that is requested will not identify you in any way, but will help ensure a response rate that reflects the diversity in Van Wert.

The online survey, which should take between 5-7 minutes, can be found online at https://bgsu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9mGbbNcuM2bHgQC.