VWCVB makes name change, more changes

Van Wert independent staff

The Van Wert Convention and Visitors Bureau is making a name change.

Visit Van Wert is the new name for the local visitor’s office at 145 E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert. The organization’s logo, website, Facebook and Instragram pages will soon reflect the change.

“In the past all our social media and communication outlets used several names at the same time and it could be confusing,” Director Kim Fleming said. “The need for streamlining them into a one name umbrella was much needed. After looking into other areas in Ohio, we really felt like Visit Van Wert was an inviting name and we certainly hope that people will take advantage of our current events for December as well as upcoming for 2022 and visit Van Wert.”

Fleming also wanted to pay respect to two people who had made the mission of visiting Van Wert a foundation.

“Larry Lee, the past director, recently passed away,” Fleming said. “Larry served for 15 years in his capacity as a leader and started the office to extend Van Wert’s name to all those around Ohio as a place to visit.”

“Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price, Main Street Director, will be leaving his position to venture into another business position. Mitch has been so gracious and helpful the past two months helping catch me up in all the details of our Main Street activities and answering many questions. His service to our community and behind the scenes work will be hard to replace.”

More information on the changes will be released in the coming weeks.