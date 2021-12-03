2022 Enrich Community Concert Series set

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Live has announced the return of the Enrich Community Concert Series at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Since 1953, the Community Concert Series has been enriching lives in Van Wert. Joanne Wolford and Roger and Kay Okuley present the new and outrageously entertaining 2022 Enrich Community Concert Series. This series with deep roots in Van Wert history is bundled together for a value price to make entertainment accessible, affordable, and awe-inspiring, for as low as $100.

Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits will return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday May 13. Photo provided

It all begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20, with The TEN Tenors. This Australian music ensemble has toured extensively nationally and internationally and released more than 20 albums. They will perform their Love Is In The Air performance that includes feel-good love songs and wedding first dance songs. Their pure vocal harmonies will mesmerize as they cover many of your favorite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs, and even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence. For anyone with a soft spot for acoustic vocals and a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.

Back by popular demand and energizing the Enrich series, Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits return to Van Wert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13 There is no doubt that Peter Noone’s extraordinary musical talent, disarming wit, handsome features, and compelling stage presence will provide an evening of something good. Experience their hit songs including Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, No Milk Today, End Of The World, This Door Swings Both Ways, Just A Little Bit Better, I’m Henry The VIII, I Am, There’s A Kind Of Hush All Over The World, Silhouettes, and more.

Spend a night reliving Rock N’ Roll Royalty at 7 p.m. Sunday, November 6. One Night in Memphis, created and directed by John Mueller, is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley performed live and starring former cast members of the Broadway smash, “Million Dollar Quartet.” Featuring over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel, and 1950’s rock and roll, there is sure to be a whole lot of shaking going on.

Christmas completes the 2022 Enrich Series with the voice of an angel, David Phelps. David is credited among today’s most spectacular voices. His seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, has brought the house down in the world’s most prestigious venues. For more than 15 years, David served as a member of the popular and prestigious Gaither Vocal Band, and during that time received numerous Dove Awards, Grammy Awards, and multiple platinum-selling recording projects.

The Enrich Series is now on sale exclusively to Van Wert Live Members from as low as $100 for all four concerts, representing a more than 20 percent series discount. The Series goes on sale to the public beginning Friday, December 17. The four concerts will be released for individual sale at regular prices beginning February 1. Van Wert Live Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide a two-week exclusive buying window in advance of all general sale releases.

One Night in Memphis is coming to Van Wert November 6, 2022. Photo provided

Enrich Series at a glance:

The Ten Tenors – Sunday, March 20, 7 p.m.

Peter Noone with Herman’s Hermits – Friday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.

One Night In Memphis – Sunday, November 6, 7 p.m.

David Phelps Christmas – Sunday, December 5, 7 p.m.

Orchestra Center $175; Orchestra Left $160; Mezzanine Center $145; Mezzanine Right or Left $125; Balcony Center $110; Balconey Right or Left $100, more than 20 percent off individual event prices.

More information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the box office by phone 419.238.6722 or in-person from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 12-6 p.m. on Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 South.