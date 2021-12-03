Five people appear for local court hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Three people were sentenced in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week, while two others appeared for other hearings.

Ashley McKee, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiracy, a felony of the third degree. She was given credit for 326 days already served and the sentence will be served concurrently with her current prison sentence. She was assessed court costs.

The charges were connected to the February, 2020 drug-related death of a woman. McKee was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and conspiracy. In exchange for a guilty plea to the conspiracy charge, the remaining counts were dismissed.

Marissa Kreischer, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with zero credit for time served for conspiracy, a fourth degree felony. The sentence will be served concurrently with her current prison sentence and she was assessed court costs.

James Nunemaker, 31, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 200 hours of community service for attempted safecracking, a fifth degree felony. In addition, Nunemaker must undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, serve two years intensive probation and must pay partial appointed counsel fees, a monthly probation fee and court costs.

One person entered a change of plea during a hearing held this past week.

Michael Speakman, 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He then requested and was granted Intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

In addition, Kasey Schisler, 33, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time for his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 20.