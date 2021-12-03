Local COVID-19 cases rise; 4 new deaths

VW independent and submitted information

Following a statewide trend, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Van Wert County.

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported an increase of 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, November 24, for a total of 4,328 confirmed cases. The latest figure is an increase of 52 from the previous reporting period.

There are seven known hospitalizations of county residents due to the virus. In addition, the health department reported four additional COVID-19 deaths of Van Wert County residents, which brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 84. The age ranges of the newly reported deaths include one from 50-59 years, two from 70-79 years and one between 90-99 years.

The Van Wert County General Health District will hold a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine from 12-4 p.m. Thursday, December 9, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds EMR Room, behind the fair office. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for first, second, and booster doses as eligible.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages five and up and Moderna for those age 18 and older. To receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination, a person must have received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Those wishing to receive the vaccine or booster should bring photo identification and any pertintent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. Anyone who wants to receive a booster vaccine must provide proof of a prior COVID-19 vaccination.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.