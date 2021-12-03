Raymond L. O’Daffer

Raymond L. O’Daffer, 85, of Middle Point, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at The Gardens of Paulding.

He was born on July 2, 1936, in Van Wert the son of William Carnley and Cecile Marie (Overley) O’Daffer, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sister, Rosemarie Paxton of Cecil; a nephew, Ron (Myrna) Paxton of Cecil, and several cousins.

Ray was a 1955 graduate of VanDel High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He drove truck for D&D Grain.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert with Pastor David To of Trinity United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point AmVets or the Middle Point Fire Department.

