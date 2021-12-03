Retired teachers group sets Dec. luncheon

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will meet for a holiday luncheon program at 12 p.m. Friday, December 10 at Willow Bend Country Club.

The Van Wert High School Select Choir, under the direction of Melissa Bloomfield, will share holiday music with attendees to begin the gathering. The festive luncheon menu includes beef tips in burgundy sauce, mashed potatoes, broccoli vegetable blend, dinner roll, a special Christmas dessert, and coffee and tea. The meal cost is $11 with a reservation required by December 8 to Jean Minnig at 419.203.0642.

VWARTA member Rita Hurless, also a Salvation Army Board member, will be “ringing the bell” for donations to the Kettle Campaign, which helps local families in need.

VWARTA dues of $10 for 2022 will be accepted at this meeting and volunteer hours for time given to local non-profit groups in the Van Wert area communities will be collected. VWARTA members will also hold an election for new officers for 2022.

For more information on membership in ORTA or in the Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association, please contact President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283.