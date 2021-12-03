Shawnee starts fast in win over C’view

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Crestview fell behind early and was unable to fully recover in a 66-58 loss to Shawnee on Friday.

Behind eight points by Brady Wheeler and six by Austin Miller, the Indians jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of one quarter. Crestview outscored the hosts 11-8 in the second quarter but trailed 28-21 at halftime. Wheeler went on to finish with 17.

Carson Hunter scored nine of his 14 points in the third quarter and the Knights trimmed the gap to six, 45-39 after three quarters, but JaMar Johnson scored 10 of his 16 points in the final period and Shawnee (3-0) converted 13 foul shots in the quarter to cement the win.

Crestview’s Gavin Etzler scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the final quarter. Nathan Lichtle added eight points and Rontae Jackson, Mitch Temple and Nasir Easterling each added six.

Crestview (1-1) will host Parkway tonight.