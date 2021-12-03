Vantage Bd. hears various reports in final meeting of ’21

Vantage Career Center Board of Education President Pat Baumle was decked out in festive attire for Thursday night’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education needed less than 20 minutes to move through a light agenda Thursday night.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said staff absences are on the rise and he said it’s a struggle to get substitute teachers in classrooms and labs but he said Senate Bill 1, which relaxes standards for subs, should help fill the shortages.

Turner said the school continues to make preparations to move adult education medical programs to the Thomas Edison building by early January. He noted the medical lab should be finished this week and painting and carpeting should be complete within the next couple of weeks. Interior and exterior signs are being created and he said planning continues to utilize the vacated space at the main campus.

Turner also said Vantage officials have been speaking with area businesses and agencies regarding workforce needs and he said sophomore recruiting efforts will begin in early 2022.

“There continues to be tremendous opportunities for job seekers, particularly those with technical skills employers are seeking,” Turner stated.

Treasurer Laura Peters informed the board that several routine audits are underway.

The board accepted a $41,600 emergency connectivity grant to purchase laptop computers, and board members approved an agreement with Garmann Miller Architects for interior renovations at the public safety training facility.

Board members accepted the resignations of preschool head teacher Rhonda Davis, effective December 3 and custodian Steven Burrow Jr. effective December 29.

In other business, the board heard the first reading of a number of NEOLA new and revised policies ranging from evaluations of directors and other administrators to student hazing.

The board voted to appoint Pat Baumle as President Pro-Tem for the January organizational meeting.

Thursday’s meeting was the final one for Tom Lyons, the board’s representative from Parkway.

The organizational meeting and regular monthly meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 13, in the district conference room. The annual tax budget hearing will begin at 6:45 that night.