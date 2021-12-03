VW independent girls basketball roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Bath 46 Van Wert 35

A 19-7 second quarter scoring advantage propelled Bath to a 46-35 victory over Van Wert in Thursday’s Western Buckeye League opener for both teams.

The Wildkittens led 9-6 after the first quarter, with all nine of Bath’s points coming from Claire Foust. Kyra Welch and Sofi Houg each hit a triple in the period for the Cougars.

Bath’s Ava Craddock took over in the second quarter, scoring 14 of her game-high 25 points, helping the visitors to a commanding 28-13 halftime lead. Craddock added eight more in the third quarter and Bath enjoyed a 38-23 lead entering the final stanza.

Houg led Van Wert with 13 points while Welch added 11.

Bath (3-1, 1-0 WBL) was 11-of-17 from the foul line while the Cougars shot just two free throws and converted one.

Van Wert (1-2, 0-1 WBL) will return to action Tuesday at Spencerville.

Lincolnview 68 Ada 39

The Lancers jumped out to a 24-8 first quarter lead and cruised to a 68-39 win over visiting Ada in the Northwest Conference opener on Thursday.

Lincolnview, now 4-0 (1-0 NWC) led 41-21 at halftime and 59-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Makayla Jackman had a double-double with 19 points, including a 5-for-5 performance from beyond the three point arc and 10 assists. Kendall Bollenbacher had 15 points and Zadria King finished with 13 points. Carsyn Looser had a game-high nine rebounds as Lincolnview held a 32-15 advantage on the boards.

Ada’s Courtney Sumner led all scorers with 23 points.

Lincolnview will host New Bremen on Monday.

Crestview 59 Leipsic 42

LEIPSIC — Four Lady Knights reached double figures and Crestview improved to 4-0 (1-0 NWC) with a 59-42 win at Leipsic on Thursday.

Laci McCoy led all scorers with 20 points while Myia Etzler had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Callie Gregory and Ellie Kline each had 10 in the win, and Kline dished out six assists. Ava Henry led Leipsic with 14 points.

Crestview led 16-10 after the first quarter, 33-22 at halftime and 45-29 after three quarters.

The Lady Knights will play at Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.