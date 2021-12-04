House fire…

An overnight house fire destroyed a home on Tyler St. in Van Wert. Firefighters, the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County CERT were summoned at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday and remained on-scene for about two hours. One person was left homeless and a pet was lost in the fire. Donations are being accepted – adult male pant size medium/large, shirt size large, shoe size 10 1/2 and coat size large. Monetary donations may be sent to Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St., Case No. 8741 to ensure the donation goes directly to the homeowner. Van Wert County CERT photo