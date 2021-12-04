Harold L. Merkle

Harold Leon Merkle, 87, of Van Wert passed away at 11:35 a.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born on March 22, 1934, in Van Wert, the son of Walter A. and Oval M. (Miller) Merkle, who both preceded her in death. Harold married the love of his life Janet M. (Walls) Merkle on January 12, 1958 at the Ohio City United Methodist Church and she survives at home.

Other survivors include their four children Angela Marie (John) Druckemiller of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Kevin Leon (Brenda Jones) Merkle of Van Wert, Jeffrey Scott (Tammy Copper) Merkle of Citrus Hills, Florida, and Janelle Lynn (Chris) Hardesty of Spencerville; thirteen grandchildren, Amanda Druckemiller, Melanie Druckemiller, Caleb (Kaylee) Druckemiller, Tabatha (Mike) Rapp, Brad (Stasha) Crawford, Chesley (Nathan) Chavarria, McKenna (Isaac) Rager, Lindsey (Mickey) Stanley, Leah Merkle, Lanie (Brad) Teal, Lauren Merkle, Morgan (Pete) McCollow and Victoria Hardesty; fourteen great-grandchildren, and one brother, Stanley G. (Linda) Merkle of Cridersville.

Harold grew up on the family farm in Harrison Township, Van Wert County. Because of Harold’s varied employment they had lived and been active in the following communities: Batavia, Sidney, Tipp City, Arcanum and Van Wert. They were active in a church in each community, with Harold serving on various boards and teaching Sunday School. They are currently members of First United Methodist Church of Van Wert.

During his early years Harold was very active in 4-H and FFA and was recipient of numerous trip and camp awards. In 1952 he graduated from Wren High School and he received his state farmer degree with the Future Farmers of America. He then graduated from “THE” Ohio State University in 1956 with a BS in agriculture engineering. He worked around campus all four years and active in the University Grange and University 4-H, holding various offices.

Harold was a people person and worked with the Ohio State University Agriculture Extension program; the Dayton Power and Light Company helping farmers with their electrical needs on the farm. In 1976 he purchased the Karl Schaadt Insurance Agency and began the Merkle Insurance Agency. After 18 years in the insurance industry he was elected Van Wert County Treasurer and served in that capacity for nine years, and then was elected Van Wert County Commissioner for eight years.

Harold was a longtime and active member of the Convoy Lions Club and the Van Wert Gideons International Camp. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served with Special Weapons Detachment at Sandia Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His tour of duty was January 22, 1957 thru January 21, 1959. Harold was very proud to have donated his parents log cabin to the Van Wert Historical Society and would often give tours of the cabin. He was a faithful servant to his church and community. He always put his family first and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a loving father and will be missed by all.

Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 8, at Calvary Evangelical Church with Pastor Chris Farmer of First United Methodist Church officiating. Calling hours will be held 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and one hour of calling on Wednesday before the services at the church. Private burial will take place at a later date at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, Harrison Township, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Lion’s Club International or to the Van Wert Gideons International Camp.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.