Nancy Jane Ries

Nancy Jane Ries, 72, of Van Wert passed away at 7:57 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on November 18, 1949, in Van Wert the daughter of the late Robert Wayne and Leah Ruth (Summersett) Ries.

Family survivors include her two sons, Aaron (Prima) Hertel of Van Wert and Eric Hertel of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren, Kayla, Rachel and Ashley Hertel; a brother, Robert H. Ries of Venedocia; and a sister, Connie Knittle of Van Wert.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Wayne Ries.

Nancy was a graduate of Lincolnview High School. She retired from Arvin Sango in Madison, Indiana. She had also worked at Molex and Pizza Hut corporate offices in Indianapolis.

No services are planned at this time.