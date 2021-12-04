WWCF releases final Giving Tuesday results

VW independent staff and submitted information

Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving, was celebrated recently across the globe and throughout the local community. The Van Wert County Foundation commemorated the day by matching donations made to endowed community organization funds. The funds were established by community non-profit organizations so they may operate in perpetuity.

The Van Wert County Foundation celebrated giving by matching donations (up to $10,000 per fund) made to Van Wert County Foundation Charitable Organization Endowment Funds on Giving Tuesday. Individuals and businesses donated to one or multiple Van Wert County Foundation Charitable Organization Endowment Funds, essentially doubling the gift with the match. Those who gave to The Van Wert County Foundation’s Giving Tuesday initiative donated online and brought donations to the office.

The initiative was a success with a total preliminary endowed amount of $186,675.92 including the Van Wert County Foundation match.

Plans for Giving Tuesday 2022 (November 29, 2022) are already in the works.