Catherine Ann (Baker) Taylor

Catherine Ann “Cathy” (Baker) Taylor, 70, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:28 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

Cathy Taylor

She was born on October 28, 1951, in Van Wert to Herbert Elmer Baker and Marilyn Rose (Phillipy) Baker, who preceded her in death. Cathy was a 1970 graduate of Van Wert High School went on to earn her accounting degree at Wright State Lake Campus. She married Eric Taylor February 25, 1984, and together they shared decades of memories.

Cathy worked for Continental Can, where she met Eric. She owned Taylor Embroidery & More and loved to raise and show Maltese. She had several champions and one international champion.

Cathy was a beekeeper and enjoyed gardening, canning and sewing. She also liked to build things and enjoyed collecting tools for her many projects.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Eric Taylor of Van Wert; daughter, Lorina “Lori” Bryde of Van Wert; father, Herbert Elmer Baker of Lancaster, South Carolina; brothers: David (Wanda) Baker of Dayton, Tennesee and Larry Baker of Van Wert; sister, Linda (Karl) Waite of Alpharetta Georgia, and her extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 12, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home 722 S. Washington St. in Van Wert with Rev. Gerald Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the funeral, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: American Maltese Association Rescue.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.