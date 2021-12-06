Danny Mullins

Danny Mullins, 64, of Van Wert, was called home on Friday, December 3, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was born on November 10, 1957, in Defiance, the son of Ray Junior Mullins, who preceded him in death, and Cloie Helen (Kirk) Gustwiler, who survives. He married the former Paula Thomas, who survives.

Danny enjoyed fishing, hunting, fast cars, campfires, and playing cornhole with his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Paula Mullins of Van Wert; a daughter, Amber (Jayson) Subler of Van Wert; a son, Jason Mullins of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee; grandchildren, Victoria Etzler, Gaberiel Etzler, Trista Mullins, Damyan Mullins, Alex Subler and Austin Subler; a great-grandchild, Creedance Subler; a brother, Dennis Ray Mullins (Barbara Arvoy) of Beaverton, Michigan; a sister, Theresa (Enoch) Shelton of Van Wert, and his mother-in-law, Beverly Thomas of Van Wert.

In addition to his father, Danny was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Patricia Mullins, and his father-in-law, David Thomas.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. with Pastor Isaac Shelton officiating. Friends and family may call between 2-8 p.m. Friday, December 10, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: a college fund for his grandchildren or to Haven of Hope.

