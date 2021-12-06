Former county treasurer, commissioner dies

Van Wert independent news

Former local businessman and Van Wert County treasurer and county commissioner Harold L. Merkle died Friday at Parkview Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 87.

Harold L. Merkle

Merkle was born in Van Wert County March 22, 1934, grew up on the family farm in Harrison Township and graduated from Wren High School in 1952. He earned an agriculture engineering degree from Ohio State University in 1956 and lived in several different communities before opening the Merkle Insurance Agency in 1976.

He went on to serve nine years as Van Wert County treasurer (1993-2002) and two terms as a county commissioner (2003-2010).

Merkle was active in 4-H, FFA, the Convoy Lions Club and the Van Wert Gideons International Camp and was a member of the U.S. Army, serving a tour of duty from 1957-1959.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; four children Angela Marie (John) Druckemiller of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Kevin Leon (Brenda Jones) Merkle of Van Wert, Jeffrey Scott (Tammy Copper) Merkle of Citrus Hills, Florida, and Janelle Lynn (Chris) Hardesty of Spencerville, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Services will be conducted this Wednesday. See the Obituaries page for a the full obituary.