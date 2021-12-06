Gwendolyn Ann Woods

Gwendolyn Ann Woods, 79, of Payne, went to the with the Lord Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Gwen was born in Van Wert May 29, 1942, the daughter of Virginia (Kemerly) and George Richey, who both preceded her in death.

Growing up in Payne, she was a member of the school band and the Campfire Girls. As an adult, Gwen worked as a clerk at G.C. Murphy, Decatur Industries and at Borden’s Factory. She volunteered at the Van Wert YMCA and was a devout member of Edgerton Wesleyan Church, where she taught Sunday School.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Gary (Connie) Kreischer, Sandra (Jerry) Smith, Richard (Tania) Kreischer and Ann (John) Shellenbarger; stepdaughters, Dawn (the late Kevin), and Logan and Deb (the late Charlie) Segrist; sibling, David (Brenda) Richey; 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Gwen was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Woods; siblings, Joseph, Gerald and Robert Richey and grandsons, Nicholas Woods, Benji Rauch and Isaac Smith.

Friends and family will be received from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne, Funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 9, with viewing one hour prior at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Lehman Cemetery, Payne.

Memorials are to Edgerton Wesleyan Church, 1717 Bertha St, Woodburn, IN 46797.

Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.