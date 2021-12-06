Knights rally by Parkway for 49-39 win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Parkway raced out to an early lead but Crestview was able to regroup and clamp down defensively on the way to a 49-39 win over the Panthers at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Saturday.

The big key was a 13-1 third quarter run by the Knights. Trailing 18-17, it included three layups by Rontae Jackson, a trey by Nathan Lichtle, a pair of free throws and a steal and layup by Gavin Etzler that put Crestview on top 30-19.

Crestview’s Rontae Jackson slashes between Parkway defenders Riley Samples and Trent Rollins. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I was pleased with how our guys picked up their intensity and as we made some adjustments in our defense we extended it into the full court to try to speed up the game a little,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We were able to force the tempo to a faster pace and create a few turnovers, which lead to some fast break opportunities.”

By the end of the period, Parkway (1-3) trimmed the deficit to 34-27 on a late triple by Caden Slusher and a basket and foul shot off an offensive rebound by Riley Samples.

The Knights (2-1) used the free throw line in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Mitch Temple led Crestview with 15 points, including seven from the foul line, while Jackson finished with 14.

“I’m proud of our guys for gritting out a hard fought home win,” the coach said.

Parkway sprinted out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter but Carson Hunter’s triple from the right wing to beat the buzzer pulled the Knights to within five, 11-6, at the end of the period.

“Parkway came out and did a great job of executing in the first quarter and had us on our heels,” Etzler said.

The Panthers were able to muster just four points in the second stanza, a bucket by Riley Samples and a pair of foul shots by Slusher. Meanwhile, the Knights kept chipping away and after baskets by Mitch Temple and Nathan Lichtle, Crestview’s Gavin Etzler tied the game 15-15 on a triple by Gavin Etzler. Rontae Jackson finished the first half scoring with a basket that gave the Knights a 17-15 lead.

Despite 20 points by Caden Slusher, the Knights held Parkway to 29 percent shooting (10-of-35) while forcing 10 turnovers. In addition, the Panthers were 15-of-23 from the foul line. By comparison, Crestview was 15-of-40 (38 percent) from the floor and 16-of-25 from the free throw line. Parkway had a 24-21 advantage on the boards, including 10 by Samples. Jackson had eight and Temple finished with seven for the Knights.

Crestview will open Northwest Conference play against Spencerville at home on Friday while Parkway is scheduled to play at Botkins the same night.

Scoring summary

Crestview 6 11 17 15 – 49

Parkway 11 4 12 12 – 39

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 2-4-9; Rontae Jackson 6-2-14; Mitch Temple 4-7-15; Carson Hunter 1-1-4; Nathan Lichtle 2-2-7

Parkway: Gabe Schaaf 2-1-5; Fletcher Smith 0-2-2; Eddie Nichols 0-2-2; Caden Slusher 4-9-20; Trent Rollins 1-0-3; Riley Samples 3-1-7

JV: Crestview 47-31