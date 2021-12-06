Monday Mailbag: WBL, VW, Ewers, UM

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Monday Mailbag is back and this week’s edition features questions about the WBL title race, Van Wert basketball, Quinn Ewers and Michigan football.

Q: How do you see the WBL boys basketball race going this year and how does Van Wert fit in? Name withheld upon request

A: In my mind, Ottawa-Glandorf and St. Marys Memorial are the top two teams and despite big losses, Shawnee is probably still an upper division team. Wapakoneta is undefeated as well and may have a say-so in who wins or doesn’t win the league.

As far as Van Wert, the talent is there but right now I think it’s a matter of getting past football legs and into basketball shape. That’s not to say the Cougars haven’t been working hard because they have, but it’s not always an easy transition.

I’m thinking the Cougars will win their fair share of games this year.

Q: Wouldn’t it have been better for Van Wert to wait another week before starting basketball season to allow the boys more time to prepare? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t think so.

Delaying the season one week was the right thing to do but I don’t believe a second week was warranted. In a year when two weekends are already wiped out due to the holidays, the last thing anyone wants to do is scramble to make up four games.

Q: Which is a bigger surprise: Coldwater losing in the state championship game or Versailles knocking off Kirtland? Name witheld upon request

Both are surprising in their own way. I certainly thought Coldwater would defeat Carey, but credit the Blue Devils for getting the job done.

Playing in the MAC means teams are battle tested come playoff time and while I thought Versailles had a shot of snapping Kirtland’s 55-game winning streak, I wasn’t sure if they could actually do it.

Q: What’s going on in Columbus? Three football players are heading out, including Quinn Ewers, who was going to be next year’s starting quarterback. Name withheld upon request

A: I think we all knew at least one quarterback would transfer after this season and probably two. Those two are Jack Miller III and Ewers.

Miller was never going to start in Columbus, so that’s not a surprise. As far as Ewers, barring an injury to CJ Stroud, there’s no way he was going to start next season. In fact, he likely would have been third string behind Kyle McCord.

Ewers came to Ohio State to cash in on NIL, pure and simple. After announcing he was skipping his senior year of high school he came in very late and zero shot of starting. It just wasn’t going to happen.

I don’t want to disparage him but for those who thought he should have played this season – did you realize he never lost his black stripe? That’s a big deal at Ohio State and it certainly raises some eyebrows.

Regardless, I wish him luck at his next stop. He has the money (over $1 million), now let’s see how he does once he gets on the field.

Q: I know I’m in the minority but how about some love for Michigan, Big Ten champions? Name withheld upon request

A: Michigan is indeed the Big Ten champion and the Wolverines earned it, no doubt about it. Jim Harbaugh’s team would be undefeated if not for the 16-point meltdown against Michigan State.

Next stop, the College Football Playoff. That’s a whole different ballgame, so we’ll see how the Wolverines fare.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.