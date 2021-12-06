On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change.

WKSD

Monday, December 6: Paulding at Bath (girls)

Tuesday, December 7: Antwerp at Ottoville

Thursday, December 9: North Central at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, December 10: Liberty Center at Wayne Trace

Saturday, December 11: Wayne Trace at Lincolnview

WERT

Friday, December 10: Van Wert at Celina

Saturday, December 11: Van Wert at Kalida