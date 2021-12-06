On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change.
WKSD
Monday, December 6: Paulding at Bath (girls)
Tuesday, December 7: Antwerp at Ottoville
Thursday, December 9: North Central at Antwerp (girls)
Friday, December 10: Liberty Center at Wayne Trace
Saturday, December 11: Wayne Trace at Lincolnview
WERT
Friday, December 10: Van Wert at Celina
Saturday, December 11: Van Wert at Kalida
