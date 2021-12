All-Ohio!

Van Wert offensive lineman Cullen Dunn (53) was named Division IV First Team All-Ohio by the Ohio Prep Sportswriter Association and quarterback Aidan Pratt (15) was named Second Team All-Ohio. Running back Nate Jackson (20) was named Third Team All-Ohio, while wide receiver Connor Pratt (3) and H-back Maddix Crutchfield (11) earned Honorable Mention accolades from the OPSWA. Bob Barnes photos