Bonnie Lou Dunlap

Bonnie Lou Dunlap, 81, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at her residence in Van Wert.

She was born on August 21, 1940, in Van Wert the daughter of Fred and Mary Parks, who both preceded her in death. She married Glen D. Dunlap August 31, 1958, and he survives.

Other family members include her four children, Dennis A. (Lisa) Dunlap of Defiance and their children, Austin (Jessica) Dunlap, Aaron (Ashlyn) Dunlap, Kara (Blake) Cooper and Daniel (Dimare) Dunlap; Jeffrey D. (MaryAnn) Dunlap of Van Wert and their children, Kylie (Jake) Schroeder, Britni (Josh) Dempsey, Whitni Paige Dunlap, and Laine Dunlap; Jill L. (Michael) Fast of Van Wert and their children, Zane and Jace Fast, and Jennifer R. (Jeremy) Best of Convoy and their children, Ethan and Lillie Best; eight great-grandchildren, Evan, Hadley, Elliot, Adalyn, Aubree, Erica, Nora, and Jax, and a nephew, Kelly (Val) Parks.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by a brother, Don Parks.

Bonnie had worked at Van Wert City Schools and the Van Wert Council on Aging. She attended Grace Bible Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and following her grandkids’ school and sporting events. There were special times with family at their summer cottage on the Auglaize River.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 9, at Middle Creek Cemetery, south of Grover Hill, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating.

Preferred memorials: Grace Bible Church.

